Kohler and Daniel Arsham Bring Experiential Art to Milan Design Week

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022), Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, returns towith the world premiere of an immersive art experience in partnership with artist-er,. Guests can experiencein the Palazzo del Senato (Via Senato 10) daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.'s FuoriSalone exhibition features a large-scale immersive art experience, entitled "Divided Layers," a site-specific installation that builds upon the duo's release of Rock.01 – a 3D printed sinked in collaboration within ...