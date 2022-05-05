Kohler and Daniel Arsham Bring Experiential Art to Milan Design Week (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Kohler, Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kohler, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, returns to Milan Design Week with the world premiere of an immersive art experience in partnership with artist-Designer, Daniel Arsham. Guests can experience Kohler in the Palazzo del Senato (Via Senato 10) daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12. Kohler's FuoriSalone exhibition features a large-scale immersive art experience, entitled "Divided Layers," a site-specific installation that builds upon the duo's release of Rock.01 – a 3D printed sink Daniel Arsham Designed in collaboration with Kohler in ...Leggi su iltempo
