RISULTATI | NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku 2022” 30 04 2022

(Di domenica 1 maggio 2022) Idello Show andato in scena Sabato a Fukuoka:Sabato 30 Aprile – Fukuoka (Japan) Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.) battono Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) & Shiro Koshinaka (10:15) Hiromu Takahashi batte YOH (9:59) Tanga Loa (w/Jado) batte Yujiro Takahashi (11:33) IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title MatchSix Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) (c) battono Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (9:10) e mantengono i Titoli IWGP Tag Team Title Three Way MatchBULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) battono United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) (c) e Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (9:42) e diventano Nuovi Campioni!!! NEVER ...