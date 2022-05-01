RISULTATI: NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku 2022” 30.04.2022 (Di domenica 1 maggio 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Fukuoka: NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2022Sabato 30 Aprile – Fukuoka (Japan) Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.) battono Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) & Shiro Koshinaka (10:15) Hiromu Takahashi batte YOH (9:59) Tanga Loa (w/Jado) batte Yujiro Takahashi (11:33) IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title MatchSix Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) (c) battono Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (9:10) e mantengono i Titoli IWGP Tag Team Title Three Way MatchBULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) battono United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) (c) e Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (9:42) e diventano Nuovi Campioni!!! NEVER ...Leggi su zonawrestling
TSOWrestling : Tutto quello che è successo ad #njdontaku #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Tutto quello che è successo durante #njpwSTRONG #TSOW // #TSOS -
Ringside Episodio 4: WWE Royal Rumble 2022, la road to WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022...WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022 In Ringside Episodio 4 commenteremo insieme i risultati ... Parleremo anche di IMPACT con l'arrivo di un importante contingente NJPW, di GCW e del ritorno ... Wrestling Dontaku 2022 - Risultati dello show NJPW The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 – Risultati dello ShowNJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 - Risultati dello Show: I risultati completi dello show della New Japan Pro-Wrestling svoltosi a Tampa ...
AEW: Tony Khan ha fatto il grande annuncio, ecco di cosa si tratta *UFFICIALE*Tony Khan aveva dichiarato che durante Dynamite avrebbe fatto un grande annuncio e così è stato (CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE I RISULTATI). Durante lo show, il presidente della AEW ha raggiunto il ring insi ...
RISULTATI NJPWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW