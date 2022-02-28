Dubber to supercharge service provider revenues with Notes by Dubber™ (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) today announced Notes by Dubber for service providers. Notes by Dubber seamlessly integrates with mobile and communication networks operated by service providers, plus unified communications services such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Cisco Webex. Notes by Dubber unlocks a billion-dollar productivity market opportunity for service providers. Notes by Dubber is an application available to Dubber Foundation
