Australian surf brand Piping Hot partners with climate scientists at the University of Technology Sydney to develop textile made from seaweed
Australian brand Piping Hot Australia and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) announced today their research partnership to develop a sustainable fibre made from seaweed. Piping Hot has commissioned this innovative biomaterial research as a vital investment in its mission for clean oceans. Commencing in February 2022, UTS climate scientists will be building a prototype fibre developed in response to Piping Hot's ambition to protect oceans for future generations. The biobased solution will sequester carbon from the ocean and reduce the
This Australian innovation could transform the global polyester industry. "It is an honour and privilege to partner with the distinguished Professor Peter Ralph and the UTS Climate Change Cluster.
