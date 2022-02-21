SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Wenger | «Ramsey | con il Var | non avrebbe subito quell’infortunio e ora sarebbe stato un campione»

Wenger Ramsey
Arsène Wenger ha parlato dell’importanza del Var e di come sta evitando infortuni come quelli di Ramsey ...

Wenger: «Ramsey, con il Var, non avrebbe subito quell’infortunio e ora sarebbe stato un campione» (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Arsène Wenger ha parlato dell’importanza del Var e di come sta evitando infortuni come quelli di Ramsey ai tempi dell’Arsenal Arsène Wenger, parlando al Telegraph, ha spiegato come il Var ha migliorato il mondo del calcio. Il tecnico transalpino ha evidenziato come sono stati evitati molti infortuni gravi, come quello subito da Aaron Ramsey, e, durante l’intervista, ha mostrato più di qualche rimorso. Ecco le sue parole. CONTATTI ECCESSIVI – «Vedo più positività. Prima si davano più calci e devo dire che anche i media lo permettevano. La VAR ha portato più rispetto per un calcio offensivo, quello che noi all’Arsenal abbiamo sempre cercato di offrire». INFORTUNI – «A volte i ragazzi più tecnici venivano presi a calci. Perchè? Non era un qualcosa di incoraggiante e per fortuna quei tempi sono ...
