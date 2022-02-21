Wenger: «Ramsey, con il Var, non avrebbe subito quell’infortunio e ora sarebbe stato un campione» (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Arsène Wenger ha parlato dell’importanza del Var e di come sta evitando infortuni come quelli di Ramsey ai tempi dell’Arsenal Arsène Wenger, parlando al Telegraph, ha spiegato come il Var ha migliorato il mondo del calcio. Il tecnico transalpino ha evidenziato come sono stati evitati molti infortuni gravi, come quello subito da Aaron Ramsey, e, durante l’intervista, ha mostrato più di qualche rimorso. Ecco le sue parole. CONTATTI ECCESSIVI – «Vedo più positività. Prima si davano più calci e devo dire che anche i media lo permettevano. La VAR ha portato più rispetto per un calcio offensivo, quello che noi all’Arsenal abbiamo sempre cercato di offrire». INFORTUNI – «A volte i ragazzi più tecnici venivano presi a calci. Perchè? Non era un qualcosa di incoraggiante e per fortuna quei tempi sono ...Leggi su calcionews24
Advertising
OdeonZ__ : Il rimorso di Wenger: “Con la VAR meno calci. Ma mi sento responsabile di due incidenti' -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Wenger Ramsey
Roma, ecco Ainsley Maitland - Niles: età, ruolo, altezza e peso. Le curiositàROMA - Il nove dicembre 2014, subentrando (ad inizio ripresa a Ramsey) nella sfida di Champions League tra Galatasaray e Arsenal, è diventato il secondo giocatore ...un jolly sul quale prima Wenger (che ...
Calciomercato, Ramsey saluta: decisione estrema della Juventus... dall'Inghilterra, esattamente dal 'Mirror', si parla del futuro di Aaron Ramsey il centrocampista ... Ai giovani infatti vanno abbinati i veterani che con il post Wenger sono andati via quasi tutti.
Wenger: "Infortuni Ramsey? Mi scuso, vi dico qual è stato il problema" SpazioJ
Arsenal fans love homegrown talents Saka and Smith Rowe but it is Martin Odegaard who is setting the tempoIT WAS another satisfying afternoon’s work for Mikel Arteta’s slimmed down, tightknit unit against Brentford. The 2-1 scoreline was scant justice for an utterly dominant and controlled display, ...
Arsene Wenger's final Arsenal XI - and the three players that remain at the clubThe Welshman's exit will no doubt still frustrate fans. He was given his opportunity by Wenger as a youngster and grew in to a hugely influential figure. Arsenal opted not to offer Ramsey a new deal ...
Wenger RamseySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wenger Ramsey