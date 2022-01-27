Independent agency analysis: Trina Solar second for global module shipments in 2021 (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PV InfoLink, a global authoritative photovoltaic analysis agency, issued the global module shipment ranking for 2021 on Jan. 21, and Trina Solar ranks second. That is in line with a forecast made by the PV industry information provider PVTech a week earlier, ranking Trina Solar as second among 10 global module suppliers last year. The latest ranking is based on PV InfoLink's supply and demand database. In terms of module size, PV InfoLink estimates that the shipments of large modules by the top 10 manufacturers (excluding First Solar) are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PV InfoLink, a global authoritative photovoltaic analysis agency, issued the global module shipment ranking for 2021 on Jan. 21, and Trina Solar ranks second. That is in line with a forecast made by the PV industry information provider PVTech a week earlier, ranking Trina Solar as second among 10 global module suppliers last year. The latest ranking is based on PV InfoLink's supply and demand database. In terms of module size, PV InfoLink estimates that the shipments of large modules by the top 10 manufacturers (excluding First Solar) are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Independent agency
La produzione intelligente consentirà di realizzare le gigafactory per le batterie del futuroSecondo la International Energy Agency (IEA), per soddisfare la produzione mondiale stimata di ...da un sistema di motion control con tecnologia di movimentazione a carrelli indipendenti (Independent ...
"CULTURE GATE to JAPAN"26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan, launched an ... Nyamyam Nyamyam (UK) is an independent development studio comprised of three skilled game creators from ...
Cannes Lions 2021: tutti i vincitori Pop Up Magazine
Kingswood U.S. Partners with Briarcliffe Credit Partners as Flagship New York City OSJ'Briarcliffe is one of the largest independent private market placement firms and the industry's only placement agency focused exclusively on private credit. Led by private credit industry veteran ...
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Independent agency analysis: Trina Solar second for global module shipments in 2021PV InfoLink, a global authoritative photovoltaic analysis agency, issued the global module shipment ranking for 2021 on Jan. 21, and Trina Solar ...
Independent agencySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Independent agency