WTFilms Launches ‘Apache | Gang of Paris’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous

WTFilms Launches ‘Apache: Gang of Paris’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Paris-based sales agent WTFilms, which specializes in genre movies, is presenting Romain Quirot’s sophomore feature film, “Apache: Gang of Paris,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. The pic is an ambitious revenge movie set in early 20th century Paris, when rival Gangs were wreaking havoc. The term apache was coined in Paris at the time, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
