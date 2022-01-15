LCS Lock In, C9 deve fare a meno di Summit, Berserker e coach LS: ecco chi giocherà (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Brutte notizie per i fan della LCS e in particolare per i tifosi di Cloud9. Max Waldo, coach strategico del tema, ha infatti confermato che il top laner Summit, l’AD carry Berserker e l’allenatore LS non prenderanno parte al torneo Lock In a causa di ritardi in merito all’ingresso negli USA. Nessuno di questi tre membri è riuscito ad arrivare in tempo negli Stati Uniti, pertanto C9 ha deciso di lasciare anche Winsome in Corea del Sud, in modo tale che il grosso della squadra possa utilizzare questa finestra per allenarsi insieme. Nel frattempo, C9 scende in campo nel torneo esports (che apre di fatto la stagione della LCS) con il veterano della corsia superiore Darshan, il tiratore scelto Zven e il supporto Isles, proveniente dall’Academy. Oltre a loro, il team potrà contare sul jungler Blaber e sul top laner Caramell, ...Leggi su esports247
