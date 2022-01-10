Jim Cornette: “Samoa Joe sarebbe un buon acquisto per l’AEW” (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Tony Khan sta al wrestling come Adriano Galliani sta al calciomercato: il patron dell’AEW sembra avere un talento naturale nell’accaparrarsi “a parametro zero” le prestazioni dei wrestler senza contratto oppure appena licenziati dalla WWE. Negli ultimi mesi abbiamo assistito a parecchi cambi di federazione da parte di diversi wrestler, anche e soprattutto a causa dell’incredibile numero di licenziamenti avvenuti nella federazione di Stamford. Con il nuovo anno, nella lista dei nuovi licenziamenti abbiamo trovato il nome di Samoa Joe, che tra il 2021 e il 2022 è stato licenziato ben due volte. Quale sarà il futuro dell’ex campione di NXT? Parla Cornette Jim Cornette, storico promoter del wrestling americano, durante la sua Jim Cornette Experience, ha detto la sua sul ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette: 'Samoa Joe sarebbe un buon acquisto per l'AEW' - - Bloodneeder : @JAVIWERF2 @RosaliaSources Grande Jim Cornette jsjsjs - TSOWrestling : Una gestione non convincente dalla #AEW #TSOW #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette furioso con la AEW: 'Dov'è finito Jay Lethal?' - - Ben_bespinosa13 : @Fightful Jim cornette: solo Comorato Ogogo -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jim CornetteWilliam Regal: Jim Cornette lo consiglia alla AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
"Great Art" - Jim Cornette trolls AEW star Kenny Omega and her friend by sharing throwback wrestling clipWhile interacting with fans over criticism of the women's division, The Cleaner mentioned Jim Cornette and talked about how the veteran 'wheezes' during the podcast. A fan chimed into the comments ...
Jim Cornette Drags AEW With Footage Of Basketball Interviewer Falling DownJim Cornette has been an outspoken critic of Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. The long-time veteran of the business has frequently called AEW out for ...
Jim CornetteSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jim Cornette