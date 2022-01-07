Kidderminster Harriers-Reading: pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) Il Kidderminster Harriers, la squadra meno quotata rimasta in FA Cup di quest’anno, ospita sabato8 gennaio pomeriggio all’Aggborough Stadium il Reading, squadra che lotta in Championship, nel terzo turno. Il Kiddy è attualmente quinto nella National League North, 78 posti sotto il Reading che è 21esimo in campionato. Il calcio di inizio di Kidderminster Harriers-Reading è previsto alle 16. Anteprima della partita Kidderminster Harriers-Reading: a che punto sono le due squadre? Kidderminster Harriers A causa di più incontri rinviati, questa sarà la prima partita del Kidderminster dal 18 dicembre quando hanno perso 4-1 contro il Boston United nel FA Trophy. ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
periodicodaily : Kidderminster Harriers-Reading: pronostico e possibili formazioni #FACup #8gennaio -
