CGTN | CMG blazes a trail with world' s first 5G livestreaming studio on high-speed train

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- livestreaming ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos from a bullet ...

CGTN: CMG blazes a trail with world's first 5G livestreaming studio on high-speed train (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

livestreaming ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos from a bullet train moving at 350 kilometers per hour must surely be an extremely tall order, but the China Media Group (CMG) has never been one to shy away from a daunting challenge. CMG unveiled the new state-of-the-art livestreaming studio on the high-speed railway line connecting Chinese capital Beijing with Olympic co-host city Zhangjiakou on Thursday, showcasing the country's primacy in multiple fields of cutting-edge technology. The opening of the studio, which features the novel application of 5G+4K/8K+AI technology in UHD TV live broadcast on a high-speed railway, is a testament to CMG's commitment to ...
CGTN: CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audience

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 03/CMG - president - delivers - New - Year - message - to - overseas - audience - 16wGvcWeMEw/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R0Fe - ...
In Cina il 2022 è l'anno della tigre: il messaggio di capodanno del presidente Shen Haixiong del CMG  Money.it

Explosion reported in SW China's Chongqing

An explosion occurred in Wulong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday, CMG reported. An unknown number of people are reportedly trapped, and rescue efforts are underway.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
