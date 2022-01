Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Scores $1 1 Billion Valuation | Sells Minority Stake to Nexon

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022), the entertainment company founded and controlled by “Avengers: Endgame” filmmakersRusso and Joe Russo, has sold afor $400 million to Tokyo-based game maker. The deal valuesat $1.1was established by the Russo brothers and their producing partner Mike Larocca in 2017 and has created such L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.