Huobi Primelist to List GMPD | Fueling GamesPad' s Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming | NFT | and Metaverse Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, ...

Huobi Primelist to List GMPD, Fueling GamesPad's Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming, NFT, and Metaverse Ecosystem (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its seventh PrimeList event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of GMPD tokens upon their Listing on December 21st, 2021. GMPD is a token under GamesPad, a company that is Building a Gaming, NFT and Metaverse Ecosystem through its launchpad for emerging games. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until Listing day to queue for numbered tickets. The seventh PrimeList event signifies Huobi Global's confidence in ...
