Smackdown 17.12.2021 Non svegliate la bestia (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Lettori di ZW, bentornati ad un nuovo appuntamento con Friday Night Smackdown. Puntata dello show blu che vedrà il tanto atteso ritorno del campione Universale Roman Reigns, pronto ad aggiungere un nuovo tassello alla rivalità con Brock Lesnar in vista del loro prossimo scontro a Day One. A proposito di scontri nel prossimo ppv stasera avremo una piccola preview di quello che sarà il match valido per i titoli di coppia di Smackdown in quanto i membri del New Day affronteranno gli Usos in un tag team match. Vedremo inoltre se Toni Storm riuscirà effettivamente ad ottenere la sua chance titolata contro una Charlotte Flair che ha già più volte rifiutato la sfida. Continuerà inoltre la quest di Sami Zayn per riottenere il suo match per il titolo Universale dopo aver perso la sua occasione a causa dell'assalto di Brock Lesnar. Inoltre vedremo se Naomi ...

