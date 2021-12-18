Quali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?LG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTWRC 10: video mostra le più belle livree del giocoCALL OF DUTY - UN EVENTO A TEMPO LIMITATO CON OFFERTE E REGALI PER ...Overwatch - Magico Inverno 2021 è arrivatoQuali sono le cause dei capillari rotti nelle gambe e come trattarli?Far Cry 6: I giocatori possono giocare con Danny TrejoFarming Simulator 22: aggiornamento gratuitoUltime Blog

Smackdown 17 12 2021 Non svegliate la bestia

Smackdown 2021
Lettori di ZW, bentornati ad un nuovo appuntamento con Friday Night Smackdown. Puntata dello show ...

Smackdown 17.12.2021 Non svegliate la bestia (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Lettori di ZW, bentornati ad un nuovo appuntamento con Friday Night Smackdown. Puntata dello show blu che vedrà il tanto atteso ritorno del campione Universale Roman Reigns, pronto ad aggiungere un nuovo tassello alla rivalità con Brock Lesnar in vista del loro prossimo scontro a Day One. A proposito di scontri nel prossimo ppv stasera avremo una piccola preview di quello che sarà il match valido per i titoli di coppia di Smackdown in quanto i membri del New Day affronteranno gli Usos in un tag team match. Vedremo inoltre se Toni Storm riuscirà effettivamente ad ottenere la sua chance titolata contro una Charlotte Flair che ha già più volte rifiutato la sfida. Continuerà inoltre la quest di Sami Zayn per riottenere il suo match per il titolo Universale dopo aver perso la sua occasione a causa dell’assalto di Brock Lesnar. Inoltre vedremo se Naomi ...
ne ha fatta di strada dai tempi di Raw e Smackdown e ormai è un attore affermato che ha saputo ... la reunion dopo 20 anni: come e quando seguirla - Teaser trailer 11 06 Dicembre 2021

Il Team SmackDown vince la Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match Nella versione femminile, prestazione incredibile di Bianca Belair : The EST of WWE riesce a portare un altro punto al suo roster ...
Brock Lesnar made a statement by dismantling the Bloodline after Roman Reigns assault on Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown.

L’ultima puntata di Smackdown si è conclusa da poco (CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE IL REPORT), ma è già tempo di pensare alla prossima. La campionessa dello show blu Charlotte Flair, dopo quanto accaduto nel ...
