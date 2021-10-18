XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (000425.SZ) highlighted the latest technological achievements of China's road machinery industry at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference which was hosted from October 14-16 in Beijing, presenting its cutting-edge technologies including 5G Intelligent cabin, unmanned technology and full life cycle Intelligent road construction Solutions. Themed "Sustainable Transport, Sustainable Development," the Conference centered on the opportunities and challenges of various means of Transportation to provide specific Solutions for the Sustainable development of global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
XCMG (000425.SZ) highlighted the latest technological achievements of China's road machinery industry at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference which was hosted from October 14-16 in Beijing, presenting its cutting-edge technologies including 5G Intelligent cabin, unmanned technology and full life cycle Intelligent road construction Solutions. Themed "Sustainable Transport, Sustainable Development," the Conference centered on the opportunities and challenges of various means of Transportation to provide specific Solutions for the Sustainable development of global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XCMG ExhibitsTechking Custom-made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG Padova News
XCMG ExhibitsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : XCMG Exhibits