FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: update 1.04 disponibile su PC e PlayStation, le novità – Notizia – PS5Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) L’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch è ora disponibile su PC e PlayStation. Ecco le novità ufficiali dell’aggiornamento.. Ti Games ha pubblicato l’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch. La patch (che su PS5 è catalogata come 1.004) risolve tutta una serie di bug emersi nel primo periodo dopo l’uscita. Vediamo la lista delle correzioni dell’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: Corretto un bug che impediva di caricare il gioco da un salvataggio se il gioco viene salvato in uno specifico punto di salvataggio in Underground Lake. Risolto un bug per cui una porta ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) L’1.04 diinè orasu PC e. Ecco leufficiali dell’aggiornamento.. Ti Games ha pubblicato l’1.04 diin. La patch (che su PS5 è catalogata come 1.004) risolve tutta una serie di bug emersi nel primo periodo dopo l’uscita. Vediamo la lista delle correzioni dell’1.04 diin: Corretto un bug che impediva di caricare il gioco da un salvataggio se il gioco viene salvato in uno specifico punto di salvataggio in Underground Lake. Risolto un bug per cui una porta ...

Advertising

Multiplayerit : FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: update 1.04 disponibile su PC e PlayStation, le novità - Nextplayer_it : FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch sarà disponibile su PC il prossimo mese - IGNitalia : Dopo il lancio su console PlayStation, #FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch arriverà anche su Steam ed Epic Games Store il… - Multiplayerit : F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch per PC uscirà a ottobre - Roby_Passarelli : F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch per PC uscirà a ottobre -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FIST Forged Fist Forged in Shadow Torch: svelato il periodo d'uscita su PC Dopo aver reso disponibile sul mercato le versioni PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 di Fist Forged in Shadow Torch , TiGames ha recentemente portato con sé diverse notizie legati alla versione PC del titolo. Ebbene, secondo quanto annunciato dallo sviluppatore, l'opera arrivare anche su ...

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch sarà lanciato a ottobre su PC La versione PC di F. I. S. T.: Forged in Shadow Torch arriverà su Steam ed Epic Games Store a ottobre: la notizia arriva direttamente dal team di sviluppo TiGames tramite Twitter , dopo il lancio delle versioni PS5 e PS4 avvenuto ...

FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: update 1.04 disponibile su PC e PlayStation, le novità Multiplayer.it FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: update 1.04 disponibile su PC e PlayStation, le novità L'update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch è ora disponibile su PC e PlayStation. Ecco le novità ufficiali dell'aggiornamento.. Ti Games ha pubblicato l'update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch arriverà presto anche su PC F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch arriverà presto anche su PC | Il metroidvania sarà disponibile su Steam ed Epic Games Store.

Dopo aver reso disponibile sul mercato le versioni PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 diin Shadow Torch , TiGames ha recentemente portato con sé diverse notizie legati alla versione PC del titolo. Ebbene, secondo quanto annunciato dallo sviluppatore, l'opera arrivare anche su ...La versione PC di F. I. S. T.:in Shadow Torch arriverà su Steam ed Epic Games Store a ottobre: la notizia arriva direttamente dal team di sviluppo TiGames tramite Twitter , dopo il lancio delle versioni PS5 e PS4 avvenuto ...L'update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch è ora disponibile su PC e PlayStation. Ecco le novità ufficiali dell'aggiornamento.. Ti Games ha pubblicato l'update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch.F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch arriverà presto anche su PC | Il metroidvania sarà disponibile su Steam ed Epic Games Store.