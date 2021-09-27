Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition disponibile su PS5 e Xbox X|SRisultati Serie A della sesta giornataScommesse Sportive, Come Giocare, Consigli e SuggerimentiARCANE: PRIMO TRAILER DELLA SERIE ANIMATA IN ARRIVO A NOVEMBREPsicoterapia a distanza: il mio psicoterapeuta da casa Covid-19 : 3.525 nuovi casi e 50 decessiTaito’s G-Darius HD arriva il 28 settembreFatti per il Successo nel segno dell'innovazione e discontinuitàDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET DISPONIBILEARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreUltime Blog

L’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch è ora disponibile su PC e PlayStation. Ecco le novità ...

FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: update 1.04 disponibile su PC e PlayStation, le novità – Notizia – PS5Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) L’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch è ora disponibile su PC e PlayStation. Ecco le novità ufficiali dell’aggiornamento.. Ti Games ha pubblicato l’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch. La patch (che su PS5 è catalogata come 1.004) risolve tutta una serie di bug emersi nel primo periodo dopo l’uscita. Vediamo la lista delle correzioni dell’update 1.04 di FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: Corretto un bug che impediva di caricare il gioco da un salvataggio se il gioco viene salvato in uno specifico punto di salvataggio in Underground Lake. Risolto un bug per cui una porta ...
