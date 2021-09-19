DeSHAZO Acquires Proto Machine Works

(Di domenica 19 settembre 2021) BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #elevatedservice -( www..com ) announced today that it had acquired, LLC ( www..com ) located in Huntsville, AL.designs and manufactures custom industrial equipment to help customers ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DeSHAZO Acquires

Ciao Juve

... and Proto Machine Works will help expand's industry leading custom equipment options,' said Guy K. Mitchell III, President and Chief Executive Officer of. 'Proto Machine Works brings ...... and Proto Machine Works will help expand's industry leading custom equipment options,' said Guy K. Mitchell III, President and Chief Executive Officer of. 'Proto Machine Works brings ...