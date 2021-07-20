Makor Capital Hires Benjamin Kupfer to Makor Investment Banking Division

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/Group (""), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce today its hire of. Mr.is joining thearm ofGroup and will be based in Tel Aviv, where he will be a senior member of the origination and execution team for M&A andmarkets transactions. Mr.will report to Lionel ...