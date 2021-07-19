SES Government Solutions Wins USD 14.5 Million Contract to Support Thule Air Base

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SES Government

ANSA Nuova Europa

Continua a leggereSolutions Wins USD 14.5 Million Contract to Support Thule Air Base Business Wire Business Wire - 19 Luglio 2021 C - band satellite services delivered to the USG at ...... Va.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Solutions (GS), a wholly - owned subsidiary of, today announced it was awarded a contract of USD 14.5 million to support Thule Air Base in Greenland with ...SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, today announced it was awarded a contract of USD 14.5 million to support Thule Air Base in Greenland with critical communications ...The Luxembourg’s Quantum Communications Infrastructure project (LuxQCI), coordinated by the Department of Media, Telecommunications and Digital Policy (SMC) of the Luxembourg Ministry of State, and su ...