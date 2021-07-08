A powerful combination - IGEL Electric and Solcon Industries join forces (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) DORTMUND, Germany, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Solid state motor powerhouse Solcon Industries and leading drive technology specialist IGEL Electric are planning to combine their strengths and merge under the brand Solcon IGEL – POWERED. Solcon IGEL – POWERED will be a leading force in the industry, with the merger accelerating growth and maximising the organisation's geographic coverage, while remaining focused on delivering world-class customer support and enhanced logistics. The combined organisation will present a broader portfolio of complimentary ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
