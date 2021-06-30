Nazis 'tried to steal Dante's bones' (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) ROME, JUN 30 - The Nazis tried to steal the bones of Italy's greatest poet Dante Alighieri from his tomb in Ravenna in 1944 but were thwarted when the Resistance helped a local priest replace them ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
