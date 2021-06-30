CGTN | How do Communist Party of China members interpret the secret of the Party' s success

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/"As long as I am breathing, I will continue to stand on the podium and give whatever I have to my students. I will never regret this," said Zhang Guimei, who joined theof(CPC) in 1998 and has spent her entire career providing free education to girls in remote rural areas in southwest'sYunnan Province. She made the remarks on Tuesday on behalf of the awardees of the July 1 Medal, the highest honor in the, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. As the world explores academic theories that can ...