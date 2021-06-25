Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

Débâcle, debakel, un disastro. Schiaffo dell’Ue alla cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel e al presidente ...

Put-out. Quella doccia fredda per Merkel e Macron a Bruxelles (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Débâcle, debakel, un disastro. Schiaffo dell’Ue alla cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel e al presidente francese Emmanuel Macron: Vladimir Putin non sarà invitato ad alcun vertice a Bruxelles, non è ancora il momento di riallacciare i rapporti con la Russia. Questo il succo delle conclusioni del Consiglio europeo concordate nella tarda nottata dopo una lunga e accesa trattativa chiusa alle 2 del mattino. Si infrange contro un muro il blitz di Francia e Germania per riportare Mosca al tavolo dei negoziati. Alla vigilia del Coreper i due rispettivi ambasciatori, Philippe Léglise–Costa e Michael Clauss, avevano presentato una nota per chiedere ...
