Monster Hunter Stories 2: la demo è disponibile ora su Nintendo Switch! (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) L'uscita di Monster Hunter Stories 2 è sempre più vicina, e già da oggi se vi interessa potete avere un piccolo assaggio del gioco provando la demo, disponibile ora su Nintendo Switch. La demo di Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin parte dall' inizio del gioco, permettendovi di familiarizzare con il gameplay e le meccaniche prima di avventurarvi nel mondo. Oltre ad essere introdotti al mondo e alla storia, potrete anche fare amicizia e allevare i mostri. E la cosa migliore è che i vostri progressi possono essere ...

