The basis for a left - wing media alliance placed during the first Media Alliance meeting (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) ... it must be said that the reasons of the left are more alive than ever. A left that is European is not only more lively but is also stronger and a project like the one we are participating today ... Leggi su left (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) ... it must be said that the reasons of theare more alive than ever. Athat is European is not only more lively but is also stronger and a project like the one we are participating today ...

Advertising

rocketzpower : RT @MrAmbitious12: Ndjdjdjdjsjsjsjsjsjkskskskssksjjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjmsjs Before I got to the end I said now ask the moms and watch them… - MrAmbitious12 : Ndjdjdjdjsjsjsjsjsjkskskskssksjjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjmsjs Before I got to the end I said now ask the moms and watch… -