SBK | Rea ready for Aragón | A race simulation is key

The official SBK season start is moving ever closer and for Kawasaki it's time for some general practice ...

SBK, Rea ready for Aragón: "A race simulation is key" (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) The official SBK season start is moving ever closer and for Kawasaki it's time for some general practice . The two - day test about to take place at Aragón will be the final pre - season session for ...
WorldSBK test: Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW and Go Eleven at Aragón with KTM

The green Provec duo is more factory than ever, Johnny Rea and Alex Lowes increasingly strong ... Crescent - Brixx also fields Supersport world champion and SBK rookie Andrea Locatelli, fighting fit and ...
SBK: Kawasaki si prepara per gli ultimi test ad Aragon

Jonathan Rea e Alex Lowes si preparano a scendere in pista a Motorland Aragon per due giorni di test, gli ultimi prima dell’inizio della stagione, che partirà proprio dal tracciato spagnolo alla fine ...

Domani e dopodomani Kawasaki sarà al Motorland, per gli ultimi test prima di fare sul serio. Johnny: "Inizieremo a lavorare sui dettagli come in un weekend". Lowes: "Questo test forse il più important ...
