SBK | Rea ready for Aragón | A race simulation is key

The official SBK season start is moving ever closer and for Kawasaki it's time for some general practice. The two-day test about to take place at Aragón will be the final pre-season session for Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes.
WorldSBK test: Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW and Go Eleven at Aragón with KTMThe green Provec duo is more factory than ever, Johnny Rea and Alex Lowes increasingly strong ... Crescent - Brixx also fields Supersport world champion and SBK rookie Andrea Locatelli, fighting fit and ...
SBK: Kawasaki si prepara per gli ultimi test ad AragonJonathan Rea e Alex Lowes si preparano a scendere in pista a Motorland Aragon per due giorni di test, gli ultimi prima dell’inizio della stagione, che partirà proprio dal tracciato spagnolo alla fine ...
SBK, Rea pronto per Aragon: “Fondamentale una simulazione gara”Domani e dopodomani Kawasaki sarà al Motorland, per gli ultimi test prima di fare sul serio. Johnny: "Inizieremo a lavorare sui dettagli come in un weekend". Lowes: "Questo test forse il più important ...
