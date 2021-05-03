SBK | Rea ready for Aragón | A race simulation is key

(Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) The official SBK season start is moving ever closer and for Kawasaki it's time for some general practice . The two - day test about to take place atwill be the final pre - season session for ...

motosprint : #WorldSBK, #Rea pronto per Aragon: “Fondamentale una simulazione gara” -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SBK Rea

Motosprint.it

...season start is moving ever closer and for Kawasaki it's time for some general practice . The two - day test about to take place at Aragón will be the final pre - season session for Jonathan...The green Provec duo is more factory than ever, Johnnyand Alex Lowes increasingly strong ... Crescent - Brixx also fields Supersport world champion androokie Andrea Locatelli, fighting fit and ...Jonathan Rea e Alex Lowes si preparano a scendere in pista a Motorland Aragon per due giorni di test, gli ultimi prima dell’inizio della stagione, che partirà proprio dal tracciato spagnolo alla fine ...Domani e dopodomani Kawasaki sarà al Motorland, per gli ultimi test prima di fare sul serio. Johnny: "Inizieremo a lavorare sui dettagli come in un weekend". Lowes: "Questo test forse il più important ...