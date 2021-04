Produzione di carbone record in Cina anche nel 2021

Leggi su ck12

(Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) Insono stati prodotti 970,56 milioni di tonnellate ditra gennaio e marzo del, numeri ancora in progressivo aumento rispetto a quelli registrati nello stesso periodo del 2020 dall’Istat cinese. INNER MONGOLIA, CHINA – NOVEMBER 03: Steam and smoke from waste coal and stone rises after being dumped next to an unauthorized steel factory on November 3, 2016 in Inner Mongolia, China. To meet China’s targets to slash emissions of carbon dioxide, authorities are pushing to shut down privately owned steel, coal, and other high-polluting factories scattered across rural areas. In many cases, factory owners say they pay informal “fines” to local inspectors and then re-open. The enforcement comes as the future of U.S. support for the 2015 Paris Agreement is in question, leaving China poised as an unlikely leader in the ...