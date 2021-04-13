Hemanext® Inc. Receives CE Mark Certification for Innovative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Processing & Storage System (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) - Company to launch Hemanext ONE® RBC Processing and Storage System in select European Markets in 2021, with wider distribution in Europe and the Americas in 2022 and future years Product now available in Norway, Blood centers in Italy, Switzerland, and France expected to complete validations later this year LEXINGTON, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hemanext Inc., a privately held medical technology company, today announced it has received a CE Certificate of Conformity for the CE Mark for its Hemanext ONE Red Blood Cell (RBC) Processing and Storage System, allowing the Innovative medical device to be sold in European Markets. Blood center ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
