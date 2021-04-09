Gazprom Football for Friendship 2021: Young Participants from 211 countries and regions to set new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) MOSCOW, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Gazprom launches the ninth season of the International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship (F4F), which will be held online on May 14-29, 2021. For the very first time, representatives of Football academies and journalists will gather in Istanbul during the UEFA Champions League Final celebrations to discuss children's Football development at the F4F Ambassadors Forum. This year, Football for Friendship will once again unite Young Participants from 211 countries and regions. Young players aged 12-14 will unite into 32 Teams of Friendship to participate in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
