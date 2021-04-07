Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise PipitoneDenise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILICovid-19 : AstraZeneca taglia le forniture, problemi campagna ...Diablo II Resurrected: l'alfa tecnica è in arrivo questo weekendOggi si torna a Scuola : in classe 5,6 milioni studenti

Digital Innovation Speech | webinar su newsletter e WhatsApp business
Lunedì 12 aprile si terrà il sesto appuntamento con i webinar del ciclo “Digital Innovation Speech”. Il ...

Digital Innovation Speech: webinar su newsletter e WhatsApp business (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Lunedì 12 aprile si terrà il sesto appuntamento con i webinar del ciclo “Digital Innovation Speech”. Il webinar, curato da B Yourself Marketing & Communication di Emanuela Sdraulig – Bergamo sul tema del Digital Marketing & Communication, avrà inizio alle 12.30 e parlerà di “Messaggistica Digitale: fidelizza i tuoi clienti con WhatsApp business e newsletter”. Nel corso del webinar si spiegherà come utilizzare le newsletter e WhatsApp business per fidelizzare i nostri clienti e in particolare verrà illustrato quando e come usare questi strumenti per fidelizzare il nostro target, come rendere i nostri messaggi virtuosi e anti-spam e come creare ...
