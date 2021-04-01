Poussin stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owners (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) MONZA, APR 1 - A painting by 17th - century French Baroque master Nicolas Poussin has been returned from Italy to its rightful owners after being stolen by the Nazis in occupied France in 1944. The ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Poussin stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish ownersMONZA, APR 1 - A painting by 17th - century French Baroque master Nicolas Poussin has been returned from Italy to its rightful owners after being stolen by the Nazis in occupied France in 1944. The painting, 'Lot With His Two Daughters Serving Him Drink', was found by ...
