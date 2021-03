Running | Half Marathon Firenze 2021 virtuale | si corre a distanza il 10 e l’11 aprile

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Running Half

Sportface.it

... I went to Pavia in 12 hours ." Unlike 5 years earlier, he was not in an ambulance ,... These encounters were all the more wonderful when they took place at dawn, while he was stillin the ...... to keep people safe and operations. We delivered solid operational performance during this ... caused by the Covid - 19 pandemic especially during the first. In March, Equinor launched a 3 ...Running, la Half Marathon Firenze 2021 diventa corsa virtuale: possibile gareggiare a distanza tra il 10 e l'11 aprile prossimi ...Di fronte alle incertezze legate all'attuale situazione sanitaria, la Harmony Geneve Marathon per Unicef ??propone quest'anno un'edizione rivisitata ...