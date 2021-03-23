Microsoft Joins the IoT M2M Council to Accelerate IoT Adoption (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The IoT M2M Council (IMC) announced today that Microsoft has joined the Council, a trade group that fosters a community of 25,000 qualified IoT users. The Microsoft Azure IoT Engineering group will use the IMC as a platform to stay in closer contact with enterprise users and product makers that are deploying IoT technology. The IMC's rank-and-file Adopter Membership covers 27 different vertical markets of application around the globe, from manufacturing to healthcare to retail point-of-sale and more. A plurality of the IMC's Adopter Members identify as "operations", which seems to indicate that they are not purely technologists, but rather, business people with problems to solve. Interestingly, this demographic profile holds over almost all the vertical markets that the trade ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
