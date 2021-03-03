Solar Alliance Completes 2.4 MW, US$2.7 million Solar Project for Bridgestone (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) ...largest Solar Project in the Company's history and was constructed on a confidential basis until it ...companies like Bridgestone that are committed to renewable energy solutions that will benefit today'... Leggi su padovanews
Solar Alliance Completes 2.4 MW, US$2.7 million Solar Project for BridgestoneTORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX - V: SOLR) is pleased to announce that work has been completed at the 2.4 Megawatt ("MW") commercial solar project (the 'Project') ...
Riportiamo la produzione fotovoltaica in Europa...confermato nel 2020 nonostante la pandemia COVID - 1 [?] Dopo il successo del lancio del Solar ...solare creato negli anni da SolarPower Europe e il progetto di successo della European Battery Alliance, ...
