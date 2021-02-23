Mosa Meat completes $85m Series B investment round

WATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay TrailerChi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia Meloni

Mosa Meat, the European food technology company that introduced the world's first cultivated beef hamburger in 2013, announced the third and last closing of its Series B funding. This third closing of $10m brings the total raised in the round to $85m. Investors in this last closing include new and existing investors like Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, and Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com. The funding brings together leading global investors with a wealth of knowledge which will help Mosa Meat scale up real beef production in a sustainable and safe way. "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with existing partners, and welcome new partners in this ...
Il destino del cibo

...partendo da coltivazione cellulare " di tessuto di carne di manzo sotto forma di polpettone ( The Ducth meat project ) e l'affinamento della tecnica nella successiva start up Mosa meat con l'utilizzo ...

Dalla scienza un'alternativa migliore della carne

Per la commercializzazione del prodotto Post fondò la società Mosa Meat. Nel mondo oggi vi sono decine di startup impegnate nella coltivazione di carne a partire dalle cellule staminali di vacche, ...
Carne cell-based, le premesse del 2021 - Tech  Foodweb

