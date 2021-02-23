Mosa Meat completes $85m Series B investment round

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the European food technology company that introduced the world's first cultivated beef hamburger in 2013, announced the third and last closing of itsB funding. This third closing of $10m brings the total raised in theto. Investors in this last closing include new and existing investors like Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, and Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com. The funding brings together leading global investors with a wealth of knowledge which will helpscale up real beef production in a sustainable and safe way. "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with existing partners, and welcome new partners in this ...