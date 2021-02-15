Court Dismisses ROHM Semiconductor USA's Lawsuit for Declaratory Judgment of Noninfringement of MaxPower Semiconductor's Patents and Compels Arbitration (Di lunedì 15 febbraio 2021) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. (MaxPower), provider of high-performance power Semiconductor products, today announced that, following a hearing on February 4, 2021, the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC (ROHM USA)'s complaint for Declaratory Judgment of Noninfringement of MaxPower's Patents. The Court held that MaxPower's Technology License Agreement (TLA) with ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM Japan; 6963:JPTokyo) binds ROHM Japan's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
