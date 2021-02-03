Red Dead Online: bonus e sconti della settimanaApex Legends arriverà a marzo su Nintendo SwitchFrana sulla costiera ad Amalfi : Sfiorate caseRed Dead Online: versione indipendente a €4,99Bungie: Destiny 2 la Stagione degli Eletti arriva a febbraioMASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION DISPONIBILE A MAGGIOEA SPORTS FIFA 21 DIVENTA GLOBALE E MULTIPIATTAFORMAControl Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|SLeague of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva LunareTOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIO

New fashion CEOs more likely to be female with digital and deep retail know-how | according to Nextail report

- fashion companies appointed +100 new CEOs in 2020, despite COVID-19. - New leadership shows patterns ...

New fashion CEOs more likely to be female with digital and deep retail know-how, according to Nextail report - fashion companies appointed +100 new CEOs in 2020, despite COVID-19. - New leadership shows patterns of strong executives ready to meet short- and long-term industry goals.  MADRID, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The modern fashion CEO is y savvy and ecologically aware, according to research by algorithmic merchandising firm Nextail, which looked at the skill-set of over 100 newly appointed CEOs of leading fashion brands. The report, published today, provides a snapshot of where the fashion retail sector is heading as it grapples with a number of challenges and also highlights the growing number of women taking on the top job. Nextail is a SaaS platform that enables agile merchandising
