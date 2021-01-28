OPEC Fund marks 45 years of driving development | as member countries commit to further contribution

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2, DISPONIBILE PER PS5Siti scommesse stranieri in ItaliaNintendo dà voce alle sviluppatrici indipendentiL'dizione fisica di Root Double - Before Crime After Days - Xtend ...Jump Force - Yoruichi Release Date TrailerEA PRESENTA IL NUOVO TEAM DI SVILUPPO SUL PROSSIMO SKATECambiare la password di Instagram, metodo semplicePS5: i bagarini le comprano prima che risultino online Nintendo - Monster Hunter Rise - Edizione speciale Switch e Pro ...Samsung annuncia Galaxy A32 5G

 The OPEC Fund for International development (the OPEC Fund) marks its 45th anniversary today. Since inception, the multilateral development finance institution has approved more than US$25 billion in essential financing for 135 partner countries.   Established in 1976 with a distinct mandate to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people, the OPEC Fund's member countries are:  Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. While the organization works directly with partner countries, it also collaborates with other ...
