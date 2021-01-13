Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI! Microsoft annuncia Surface Pro 7+ for Business

Caliber Ophthalmics Opens New State-of-the-Art Ophthalmology Center of Excellence

SINKING SPRING, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Ophthalmics, a Surgical Specialties ...

SINKING SPRING, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Caliber Ophthalmics, a Surgical Specialties Corporation company, is pleased to announce the opening of a State of the art Ophthalmology design and manufacturing Center of Excellence in Sinking Spring, PA. The newly renovated 23,000 square foot facility has a clean room for precision manufacturing of medical devices, an engineering design Center, and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities. The site combines the two exceptional teams with decades of experience in designing and manufacturing ophthalmic knives and instruments from the acquisitions of Unique Technologies Inc. (UTI) and VPM Surgical Inc. (VPM). The facility achieved ISO 13485 in December 2020. The new facility will increase capacity and shorten lead times ...
