Caliber Ophthalmics Opens New State-of-the-Art Ophthalmology Center of Excellence
SINKING SPRING, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021
Caliber Ophthalmics, a Surgical Specialties Corporation company, is pleased to announce the opening of a State of the art Ophthalmology design and manufacturing Center of Excellence in Sinking Spring, PA. The newly renovated 23,000 square foot facility has a clean room for precision manufacturing of medical devices, an engineering design Center, and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities. The site combines the two exceptional teams with decades of experience in designing and manufacturing ophthalmic knives and instruments from the acquisitions of Unique Technologies Inc. (UTI) and VPM Surgical Inc. (VPM). The facility achieved ISO 13485 in December 2020. The new facility will increase capacity and shorten lead times
