SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny

SafeToNet Limited, one of the leading forces in child online safety, announces the acquisition of USA-headquartered Content Watch Holdings, Inc., the organisation that owns Net Nanny, one of the world's best known and most influential parental controls companies. Given Net Nanny's status as a household name in the US and Asia-Pacific, this acquisition enhances SafeToNet's position as one of the world's leading safety tech companies.  The price of the deal has not been revealed; however, the move is part of SafeToNet's preparatory plans for a Series B investment round in early 2021 which will accelerate its already rapid international expansion. Since its launch in 2017, UK-headquartered SafeToNet has a become a respected authority in cyber safety. ...
