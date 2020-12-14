PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Combination of Onshape andto Enable PTC to Deliver Complete CAD + PLMSolution PTC Reaffirms Cash Flow Targets for FY'21 BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to, Inc. () the industry's leading "software as a service" () product lifecycle management (PLM) platform provider. The acquisition will further PTC's strategy to be thein the rapidly-growing market for-based product development software, enabling the company to deliver a complete CAD + PLMsolution. Under the terms of the agreement, PTC will...