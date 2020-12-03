VeChain Enables the E-HCert App to Go Beyond COVID-19 Records and Onboards Another Hospital in Cyprus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) NICOSIA,, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/The-19 pandemic showed the world the value of digital technologies and demonstrated their increasingly vital role in healthcare. During 2020,, alongside I-Dante, collaborated to work on blockchain-enabled medical solutions, co-developing the E-App - an archival solution for-19 RT-PCR and antibody test. The solution was implemented at the Mediterraneanofand between June to August, recorded the test results of more than 8,000 people who subsequently used them as part of the flight arrival process at the International Airport of Larnaca. Driven by proven value in a real-world setting, the E-App is now launching its latest iteration; a ...