CRSBG's contributions strengthen the world's infrastructure projects across industries (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) QINHUANGDAO, China, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In October, China Railway Shanhaiguan Bridge Group Co, a subsidiary of China Railway Hi-Tech Industry Co, reached a significant milestone with the opening of the new Slussen Bridge in Stockholm, capital of Sweden. CRSBG supplied the steel structures and key parts to its ninth steel bridge project in Europe. Prior to that, it supplied steel structures to bridge projects in the United States. CRSBG also executed bridge projects in Ethiopia, Chad and Tanzania. Construction of bridges and export projects are part of its activities in economies participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. The latest project is located in a historical, pedestrianized public space arranged around a navigation lock in downtown Stockholm, where the city's land and water ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
