IKO Europe in Exclusive Talks to Acquire AXTER' s Waterproofing Membrane Division

2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IKO, a global leader in the manufacture of residential and commercial ...

 IKO, a global leader in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products and insulation has announced today that it has struck a deal in which it intends to ...
Addition of French waterproofing manufacturer increases global leader's European reachANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IKO, a global leader in the manufacture of residential and commerci ...
