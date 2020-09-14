Phase 1 Drug Candidate GLR2007 Developed by Gan & Lee has been Granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US FDA (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Gan &; Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan &; Lee, stock code: 603087.SH), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has Granted Orphan Drug Designation for GLR2007, for the treatment of malignant glioma. GLR2007 is a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK 4/6) inhibitor that Gan &; Lee is developing for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Glioma is a broad term describing neuroepithelial tumors originating from glial cells of the central nervous system, including astrocytic tumors such as glioblastomas (GBM). GBM is ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
