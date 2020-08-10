Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain announce global partnership (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) QINGDAO, China, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Internationally renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain today announces leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense as their latest global sponsor in a multi-year partnership. Hisense has been creating award winning home appliances and consumer electronics sold globally over the last 51 years. This new partnership will highlight Hisense's mission to enhance the viewing experience for football fans around the world and will see them working alongside the club to showcase their range of products. With ground-breaking technology in TV and home appliances, Hisense is perfectly positioned to enable the best home ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

