Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

OCP Announces today that SpaceDC is the first OCP Ready™ facility in Asia-Pacific

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced ...

zazoom
Commenta
OCP Announces today that SpaceDC is the first OCP Ready™ facility in Asia-Pacific (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced today that Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC Pte Ltd has achieved OCP Ready™ certification for their new data center in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the first data center in Asia to receive this OCP certification and demonstrates the growing awareness of creating highly efficient facilities designed for the new wave of open infrastructure deployments. SpaceDC's Jakarta facility has met guidelines created by the OCP Data Center facility Project Team, and serves as a reference for data center operators and tenants who want to understand the fundamental facility requirements to deploy OCP hardware into their IT space. Facilities that meet the OCP Ready™ requirements and approved by the OCP Data Center Facilities Project receive the certification as an OCP Ready™ ... Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OCP Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : OCP Announces Announces today that SpaceDC first