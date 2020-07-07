OCP Announces today that SpaceDC is the first OCP Ready™ facility in Asia-Pacific (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced today that Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC Pte Ltd has achieved OCP Ready™ certification for their new data center in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the first data center in Asia to receive this OCP certification and demonstrates the growing awareness of creating highly efficient facilities designed for the new wave of open infrastructure deployments. SpaceDC's Jakarta facility has met guidelines created by the OCP Data Center facility Project Team, and serves as a reference for data center operators and tenants who want to understand the fundamental facility requirements to deploy OCP hardware into their IT space. Facilities that meet the OCP Ready™ requirements and approved by the OCP Data Center Facilities Project receive the certification as an OCP Ready™ ... Leggi su iltempo

