Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.678 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.678. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Addresses an issue with a Windows Server ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.652 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.652. Changelog Addresses a performance issue that may occur on some websites that use WebAssembly. Addresses an issue that may cause Internet Explorer to stop working when you move a tab to create a new window. Addresses an issue that may prevent the personal identification number (PIN) ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.615 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.615. Changelog Addresses an issue that may cause the system to become unresponsive when an application uses the CameraCaptureUI API. Addresses an issue that may cause BitLocker to go into recovery mode if BitLocker is being provisioned at the same time as Updates are being installed. Security ...