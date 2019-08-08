Si baciano in bilico sul ponte... precipitano e muoionoFedez, il video del lancio degli occhiali diventa virale sui socialRoma, Notte di San Lorenzo: dove vedere le stelle e cosa fare il 10 ...Dateci la posizione! Pio e Amedeo accettano la sfida di Diletta ...E' tutto falso! La polemica per la foto di Belen Rodriguez con ...Chiara Ferragni-Unposted : Il trailer ufficiale del film sulla vita ...Giuseppe Conte e la sexy fidanzata Olivia PaladinoMa che fai, fumi? Vanessa Incontrada presa di mira su InstagramBelen Rodriguez aspetta un figlio? Non siamo incinti... Stefano De ...Elisabetta Gregoraci sul palco di Battiti live è uno schianto!

Those Who Remain | l' horror psicologico di Camel 101 arriverà su Xbox One | PS4 | Switch e PC

Those Who Remain, l'horror psicologico di Camel 101 arriverà su Xbox One, PS4, Switch e PC (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2019) Wired Production sarà il publisher che pubblicherà il gioco horror psicologico di Camel 101, Those Who Remain. Il gioco sarà disponibile per PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4, ma attualmente lo studio di sviluppo non ha ancora annunciato una data di uscita.Oltre a questo, Those Who Remain sarà giocabile sotto forma di demo durante la Gamescom 2019 che si terrà questo mese. Ecco di seguito una breve introduzione del gioco pubblicata sulle pagine di Steam."Those Who Remain ti catapulta in un gioco horror psicologico in prima persona, ambientato nella città addormentata di Dormont, una città dalla vita parallela alla realtà, deformata dal male e dai cittadini che vi risiedono. Fai fronte a scomodi orrori riflessi dal male e sopravvivi alle notti di Dormont mentre Edward affronta un test di sanità mentale e morale e le ombre del male che vagano nelle profondità".Leggi altro...
Fonte : eurogamer

Those Who Wish Me Dead: James Jordan entra nel cast - NerdPlanet.it
James Jordan si unisce a Angelina Jolie nel thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead scritto e diretto da Taylor Sheridan.


