Windows 10 19H1 | disponibile la build 18358

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18351.8 : [AGGIORNAMENTO 1] La build 18351.8 è ora disponibile nel canale di distribuzione Slow. Articolo originale, E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18351 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast! Fix di bug If you haven’t been able to get the game State of Decay for free (for a limited time), we’ve just made more slots available! Whether you’ve tried it in earlier builds or haven’t ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18356 : Microsoft ha da qualche ora annunciato la nuova build 18356 di Windows 10 19H1 disponibile per tutti gli utenti appartenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast! A differenza di quanto abbiamo appena visto con l’ultima build di Windows 10 Mobile, in questo caso, essendo Windows 10 un sistema operativo in continua evoluzione, ci sono delle novità da segnalare. Eccole: Take your phone’s screen to the big screen We are excited to provide an early ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18348 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18348 per tutti gli utenti insiders Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast! Ecco la lista delle novità: Emoji 12.0 Update With build build 18277, Insiders got their first look at the Emoji 12.0 emoji. In early February, the set of emoji to be included with Emoji 12.0 was finalized by Unicode, and with today’s build when you press WIN+(period) or WIN+(semicolon), ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18342 [Insider] [AGG.1 Slow] : [Aggiornamento1 27/02/2019] Microsoft ha rilasciato la build 18342 anche per gli utenti Insider Slow. Tuttavia, siccome il bug dell’anti-cheat non è stato ancora risolto, è stato inserito un blocco che impedisce l’installazione dell’update qualora siano installati sul PC i giochi affetti dal problema. Articolo originale (21/02/2019), È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18342 per ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18346 : Da poco, è disponibile al download la build 18346 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue which caused the Bluetooth Hands-Free audio driver to hang. We fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders not being able to access the Quests section of the Feedback Hub. We fixed an issue that could cause Settings to crash if you clicked “Pick your insider ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18343 [Insider] : È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18343 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed the Connected Standby issue that resulted in us blocking PCs with Intel64 Family 6 Model 142 and Intel64 Family 6 Model 158 processor model. If your PC was unable to take build 18342 from earlier this week due to having one of these processor models, you should be ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18334 [Insider] : È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18334 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead. Novità Gaming Improvements We’re excited to bring technology tailor-made for gaming to Windows. Help us validate these systems work as expected, and play State of Decay for free (limited time only!). Just tell us about any problems you encounter with installing and launching the game. Note: we ...

Microsoft Foto si aggiorna per Windows 10 19H1 : Microsoft Foto, la UWP di sistema dedicata alla visualizzazione e alla modifica di immagini e video, si è aggiornata alla versione 2019.19011.15410.0 per tutti gli utenti Insider Fast che hanno installato Windows 10 19H1. Novità Nelle impostazioni è stata aggiunta una nuova voce che permette di disabilitare la creazione automatica degli album per la sezione “Raccolta”. Fix di bug e miglioramenti in generale. Link al ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18329 [Insider] : È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18329 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead. Nota: Microsoft comunica che il rilascio di tale build è stato bloccato, a causa di motivi non ben noti, per la versione Pro in lingua italiana. Novità What’s new in build 18329 Introducing Top apps in Search Get quick access to the apps that you use the most, just open Search Home and you’ll ...

Svelato il (probabile) nome ufficiale di Windows 10 19H1 : Lo sviluppo di 19H1 prosegue senza interruzioni nel canale fast del programma Insider con il rilascio periodico di build più o meno importanti e ricche di novità. L’utente Twitter Tero Alhonen ha scoperto, mediante l’ultima versione di PowerShell, quello che potrebbe essere il nome ufficiale del prossimo grande aggiornamento di Windows 10, il settimo in ordine cronologico dal 2015. Attraverso il comando ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18323 [Insider] : È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18323 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead. Novità improved RAW image format support Do you like taking pictures in Raw image formats and wish that the Raw files from your camera were natively supported by Windows? Good news! Targeting 19H1, we’ve been working hard to release a new store-delivered Raw codec package that dramatically ...

Windows Insider : Microsoft avvia il bug bash di 19H1 : Attraverso un post ufficiale, Microsoft ha annunciato l’apertura del bug bash di Windows 10 19H1 a partire da oggi fino al 3 febbraio 2019. L’iniziativa interessa praticamente tutti gli iscritti al canale Fast del programma Insider e sarà fondamentale per Microsoft al fine di rendere questa versione ancora più stabile e pronta al rilascio ufficiale fissato tra pochi mesi. Per chi non lo conoscesse, il bug bash è un evento periodico ...